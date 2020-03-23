Previous
Day 83 Buttons and Threads by bubblequeen
Day 83 Buttons and Threads

This week I am playing with Still Life and am going to use some of my favourite collectibles.. Both my Mother and Grandmother were seamstresses, and I have been collecting sewing tools and supplies for years.
23rd March 2020

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
GaryW
I like this even better! I like the color.
March 24th, 2020  
summerfield ace
melvina, this is very pretty; brings to mind some beautiful memories. all those buttons my mother had in a little jar and i loved playing with them, counting them every time. i have 2 aunts who were dressmakers, too, and my mother could stitch like no other. she made me a prom dress by hand, it wasn't a complicated design or anything but i wish i had kept it. very well done. aces!
March 24th, 2020  
