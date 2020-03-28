Previous
Day 88 Aunt Betty's Sewing Box by bubblequeen
88 / 365

Day 88 Aunt Betty's Sewing Box

Well I am not really sure if that was Aunt Betty's sewing box or her Aunt's but it was someone in my former husbands family.
There is a secret flap in the lid where I found several school ribbons dating back to 1927.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
