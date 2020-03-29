Previous
Day 89 Antiques Sewing Box- by bubblequeen
89 / 365

Day 89 Antiques Sewing Box-












I really struggled with the lighting on this.
I will continue to work and lighting for still life.









29th March 2020

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
