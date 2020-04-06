Previous
Day 97 Iced Tulip 2 by bubblequeen
97 / 365

Day 97 Iced Tulip 2

I was inspired by Peter Dulis's ice images so had to give it a try.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Melvina McCaw

Karly ace
Good for you! It's always fun to try new photography techniques. Pretty red tulip.
April 7th, 2020  
