Day 102 Hung Out to Dry by bubblequeen
102 / 365

Day 102 Hung Out to Dry

On our walk this afternoon I was struck by the sun on these leaves. Immediately I thought of two things totally unrelated. The first being laundry on the line and second being fish hung to dry.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
27% complete

GaryW
Great light! It works in B&W!
April 12th, 2020  
