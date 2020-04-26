Previous
Next
Day 117 Ice Blue- by bubblequeen
117 / 365

Day 117 Ice Blue-

Thanks again Peter for sharing this technique, I have a long way to go.
This will be the my last ice flower image for 365 I will leave it to you the master.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
i tried to do iced flowers. epic fail! i should leave things like this to those who do it far better. but at least i could say i tried, just not as good as yours. aces!
April 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise