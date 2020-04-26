Sign up
Day 117 Ice Blue-
Thanks again Peter for sharing this technique, I have a long way to go.
This will be the my last ice flower image for 365 I will leave it to you the master.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Tags
#flower
,
#colours
,
#blue
,
#nature
,
#green
,
#365project
,
#frozen
,
#frozenflower
summerfield
ace
i tried to do iced flowers. epic fail! i should leave things like this to those who do it far better. but at least i could say i tried, just not as good as yours. aces!
April 26th, 2020
