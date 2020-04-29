Previous
Day 120 ABC by bubblequeen
120 / 365

Day 120 ABC

I have been challenged to create the alphabet, so I decided to do it with found objects from my home. Sort of a self isolation project.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
GaryW
Very cool alphabet!
April 30th, 2020  
