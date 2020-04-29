Sign up
120 / 365
Day 120 ABC
I have been challenged to create the alphabet, so I decided to do it with found objects from my home. Sort of a self isolation project.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
120
photos
24
followers
22
following
Tags
#365project
#vintage
#numbers
#alphabet
GaryW
Very cool alphabet!
April 30th, 2020
