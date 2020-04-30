Previous
Day 121 Vintage Smile by bubblequeen
121 / 365

Day 121 Vintage Smile

Finished my Self Isolation Alphabet today.
Still need to to a little tweaking with some of the letters but overall I am very pleased with the results.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
