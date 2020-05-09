Previous
Day 130 The View from Our Front Door by bubblequeen
130 / 365

Day 130 The View from Our Front Door

Will Spring ever come??? We got about 12 cm /5 in of snow this morning. A beautiful sight for November not May!
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Melvina McCaw

