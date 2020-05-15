Previous
Day 136 Coiled Refraction. by bubblequeen
Day 136 Coiled Refraction.

I played with this all day and only managed to have two images worth keeping.....more practice needed.
15th May 2020

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Corinne ace
Beautiful!
May 15th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Truly most creative, fav!
May 15th, 2020  
