140 / 365
Day 140 Unknown 1
I have been challenged to take macro images this week that leave you guessing what the image is. Do you know what this is?
19th May 2020
19th May 20
1
0
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
140
photos
29
followers
24
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
#nature
,
#macro
,
#365prioect
Walks @ 7
ace
Not a clue but, maybe an orange slice. This could be an alien world at sunset.
May 19th, 2020
