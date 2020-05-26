Previous
Next
Day 147 On it's Last Days by bubblequeen
147 / 365

Day 147 On it's Last Days

This week my challenge is Perspective. I had several things in mind but it rained so I this was done on my back deck .
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Super shot. Great POV and focus.
May 27th, 2020  
Karly ace
Totally awesome! Did you do some texture work or is this the natural sky?
May 27th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
Love POV
May 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise