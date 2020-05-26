Sign up
147 / 365
Day 147 On it's Last Days
This week my challenge is Perspective. I had several things in mind but it rained so I this was done on my back deck .
26th May 2020
26th May 20
3
2
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
147
photos
29
followers
24
following
Tags
365project
,
#flower
,
#blue
,
#sky
,
#perspective
KWind
ace
Super shot. Great POV and focus.
May 27th, 2020
Karly
ace
Totally awesome! Did you do some texture work or is this the natural sky?
May 27th, 2020
Sheila Guevin
ace
Love POV
May 27th, 2020
