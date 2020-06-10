Previous
Next
Day 162 And Still the Light Creeps In .jpg by bubblequeen
162 / 365

Day 162 And Still the Light Creeps In .jpg

Too hat and busy to be outside today but this caught my eye as I sat down with a cup of tea before making supper. One more in my back lighting challenge
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley Wright ace
Love the reflection on this, great shot
June 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise