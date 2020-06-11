Previous
Day 163 Lit by Lightning by bubblequeen
Day 163 Lit by Lightning

I got up last night well actually this morning to try and capture an image of the lighting.... This is a close as I got to that.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Melvina McCaw

summerfield ace
holy showers! that is some capture of the downpour! aces!
June 12th, 2020  
