Previous
Next
Day 166 On My Shoulders - by bubblequeen
166 / 365

Day 166 On My Shoulders -

This leaf configuration caught my eye earlier today. It reminded me of a child on a father's shoulders and the joy it brought to both.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise