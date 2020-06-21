Previous
Day 173 Sunday Ritual by bubblequeen
173 / 365

Day 173 Sunday Ritual

Adding depth to my image.
We enjoy poached eggs every Sunday Morning.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Melvina McCaw

GaryW
Great perspective. I like the depth it gives. It is good to have rituals.
June 21st, 2020  
