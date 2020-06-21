Sign up
Day 173 Sunday Ritual
Adding depth to my image.
We enjoy poached eggs every Sunday Morning.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
173
Tags
#breakfast
,
#365project
,
#b&w
,
#eggs
,
#kitchen
GaryW
Great perspective. I like the depth it gives. It is good to have rituals.
June 21st, 2020
