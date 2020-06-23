Previous
Day 175 A Break in the Storm by bubblequeen
Day 175 A Break in the Storm

I went out to capture tonight's image as the storm moved over the area. I am quite please the way it added to the image.
Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
This is most wonderful, love the PoV and light. Fav!
June 24th, 2020  
