177 / 365
Day 177 Casa Blanca Lily-
Slight deviation from my night photography, I worked all day and had a meeting tonight .
This morning this lily bloom had fallen off the stem and was resting on the buffet. I thought it deserved to be preserved in an image.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Tags
#flower
,
#nature
,
#365project
,
#casablancalily
KWind
ace
It's lovely! It looks great displayed against the wood.
June 26th, 2020
