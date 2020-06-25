Previous
Next
Day 177 Casa Blanca Lily- by bubblequeen
177 / 365

Day 177 Casa Blanca Lily-

Slight deviation from my night photography, I worked all day and had a meeting tonight .
This morning this lily bloom had fallen off the stem and was resting on the buffet. I thought it deserved to be preserved in an image.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
It's lovely! It looks great displayed against the wood.
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise