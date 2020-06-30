Previous
Day 180 Cottage Traffic by bubblequeen
180 / 365

Day 180 Cottage Traffic

It was a beautiful evening so I thought I would try capturing Light trails one more time. I managed to capture several images and would like to share this one with you.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Sheila Guevin ace
Love trail lights. FAV
June 29th, 2020  
