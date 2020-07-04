Previous
Day 186 Competing Lights by bubblequeen
186 / 365

Day 186 Competing Lights

Still Practicing for tomorrows full moon
A little noisy but very happy with the results.
4th July 2020

Melvina McCaw

Photo Details

