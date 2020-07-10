Previous
Next
Day 192 Crimson Pirate - by bubblequeen
192 / 365

Day 192 Crimson Pirate -

Too hot of just lazy i just couldn't bring myself to go out today. This is one of our day lilies.
I tried to find the exact identification and am not sure it this is a Crimson Pirate or not but hope it is as I love the name.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Stunning 🌷
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise