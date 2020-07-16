Day 198 Tribute to Mum

You may remember a few of these images before but they really needed to be added again. Part of my culture was being self reliant and my Mum was amazing at this. Not only was she a wife, a mother, cook, a gardener, and all the other things mother's things had to be. She was also an amazing seamstress, and a master of most needle arts. Mum made most of our clothes all of our wedding dresses even suits for the guys. There was often a new sweater under the Christmas tree or a set of mitts, scarves and hats. I wasn't till we were older kids that she had time to turn her talents to create things just for the love of it. This is just a small display of her talents. Mum made sure that we were all knew how to cook clean sew and work on the farm. "My Culture"