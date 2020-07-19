Previous
Day 201 Eerie Sky - by bubblequeen
201 / 365

Day 201 Eerie Sky -

We saw this eerie sky today just before the downpour started. We actually stopped the car just to take a better look at it.
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
ShaZAM! What clouds. Hope there isn't a tornado forming. Fav!
July 19th, 2020  
