Day 202 Colour Grading by bubblequeen
202 / 365

Day 202 Colour Grading

My Challenge this week is Colour Grading.
I had no idea what this was and have had to do a lot of research. If anyone has and advice I certainly would appreciate it.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

