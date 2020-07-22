Previous
Next
Day 204 Sidelined by Covid-19 by bubblequeen
204 / 365

Day 204 Sidelined by Covid-19

I saw these carts at the back of a large grocery store they have been sidelined so long there is even a vine growing through them. Colour Grading
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise