Day 205 Colour Grading by bubblequeen
Day 205 Colour Grading

Thought I would try a little Colour Grading on this Rose of Sharon bloom. Right side has been colour graded, I love the way it makes the bloom pop and the brick fade away.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Ethel ace
Great shot and interesting to see the colour grading. I must say , I find myself itching to make LHS of rose match the RHS.
July 24th, 2020  
