Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
205 / 365
Day 205 Colour Grading
Thought I would try a little Colour Grading on this Rose of Sharon bloom. Right side has been colour graded, I love the way it makes the bloom pop and the brick fade away.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
205
photos
35
followers
35
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flower
,
#365project
,
#colourgrading
Ethel
ace
Great shot and interesting to see the colour grading. I must say , I find myself itching to make LHS of rose match the RHS.
July 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close