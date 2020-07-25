Previous
Next
Day 207 Midway by bubblequeen
207 / 365

Day 207 Midway

We went for a drive today and came across this cool old diner. II tried to remove the man waiting for the bus but shadows etc were above my pay grade.
Colour Grading
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise