207 / 365
Day 207 Midway
We went for a drive today and came across this cool old diner. II tried to remove the man waiting for the bus but shadows etc were above my pay grade.
Colour Grading
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
207
photos
35
followers
35
following
56% complete
View this month »
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
Tags
365project
,
#colourgrading
