Previous
Next
Day 214 "Love is Friendship Set on Fire-" by bubblequeen
214 / 365

Day 214 "Love is Friendship Set on Fire-"

"Love is Friendship Set on Fire" Jeremy Taylor
Someone wrote that in the guest book at our wedding and I have used it many times.
A new beginning for sure!
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise