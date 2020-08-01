Sign up
Day 214 "Love is Friendship Set on Fire-"
"Love is Friendship Set on Fire" Jeremy Taylor
Someone wrote that in the guest book at our wedding and I have used it many times.
A new beginning for sure!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Tags
#love
,
#365project
,
#newbeginnings
