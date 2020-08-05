Day 218 A Little Family Time

On our walk this morning we passed a tree covered with snails. After our walk I returned with my camera to discover not only was the tree covered with snails of all sizes but so was the ground around this maple tree. We have no idea what the attraction to this particular tree was , maybe one of you might know> I selected this image as I could feel the love. I don't know if snails are capable of this but it brought a warm feeling to my heart and that's enough for me. Serenity is any time I can spend with my family.