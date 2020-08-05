Previous
Day 218 A Little Family Time by bubblequeen
218 / 365

Day 218 A Little Family Time

On our walk this morning we passed a tree covered with snails. After our walk I returned with my camera to discover not only was the tree covered with snails of all sizes but so was the ground around this maple tree. We have no idea what the attraction to this particular tree was , maybe one of you might know> I selected this image as I could feel the love. I don't know if snails are capable of this but it brought a warm feeling to my heart and that's enough for me. Serenity is any time I can spend with my family.
Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Photo Details

Marilyn G M
lovely family shot
August 5th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
@mgmurray Thanks I is quite puzzling as there are about 6 trees in a row and this is the only one with the snails?
August 5th, 2020  
KWind ace
Great find and shot!
August 5th, 2020  
