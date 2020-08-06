Day 219 No Serenity-

I was so excited when I purchased Luminar 4 only to find out I had to upgrade my graphic card. I picked my computer up last night from my computer shop and was excited once again to hook everything up and play with my new program. No such luck, the computer store neglected to tell me I would need new adapters to be able to connect the monitors. So this morning I was off to a local store where a wonderful young man was able to help with the cords I needed, well almost. He had one of the cord and the second could be ordered on line. The cash machines were not working so I had to leave the store empty handed. I did go back later today to pick up the one cord and NOW all I have to do is reinstall everything. No serenity today! LOL