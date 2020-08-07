Previous
Day 220 Sun Sets on Our Day Lilies- by bubblequeen
Day 220 Sun Sets on Our Day Lilies-

Tonight we sat outside with a nice glass of wine and watched the sun set on the last of our day lilies. Serenity and what it means to me.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
summerfield ace
that's a gorgeous colour. i like it!
August 8th, 2020  
