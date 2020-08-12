Sign up
Previous
Next
225 / 365
Off With His Head!
Now that is certainly one way to stay Anonymous. We had to go into the big smoke today for an appointment and while walking to our appointment I spotted this poor soul in a second story window... so just had to grab a snapshot.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
12th August 2020 1:27pm
Tags
#365project
#anonymous
#mannequins
