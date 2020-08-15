Previous
Day 227 Photographers Unknown B&W by bubblequeen
228 / 365

Day 227 Photographers Unknown B&W

This is one of my inspiration boards. Most of these photographers are unknown to me but their work has touched me in one way or another. In the top right corner is a small part of one of my favourite photographers Dorothea Lange. "Anonymous"
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
