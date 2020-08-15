Sign up
Day 227 Photographers Unknown B&W
This is one of my inspiration boards. Most of these photographers are unknown to me but their work has touched me in one way or another. In the top right corner is a small part of one of my favourite photographers Dorothea Lange. "Anonymous"
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Tags
#blackandwhite
,
#365project
,
#inspiration
,
#anonymous
