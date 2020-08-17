Previous
Day 230 Before the Storm by bubblequeen
230 / 365

Day 230 Before the Storm

I went to the park tonight thinking of capturing and image that would reflect "Warmth". Maybe a family in the playground or a couple holding hands... you get the idea. However the sky was so beautiful I just had to share it instead
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
