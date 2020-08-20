Previous
Day 233 You Made this for Me! by bubblequeen
Day 233 You Made this for Me!

This little guy got to meet his Great-grandmother today and received this wonderful quilt. He is just a month old it is the first time he met his Great grandmother. She was unable to hold him but her love filled the air.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Melvina McCaw

