Previous
Next
Day 234 Feel the Warmth by bubblequeen
234 / 365

Day 234 Feel the Warmth

This lovely daisy greeted me as I left my friend's place this afternoon. I grabbed my camera just as this little green bee touched down for some pollen.
Can you feel the warmth?
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
sweet
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise