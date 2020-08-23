Previous
Next
Day 236 Old and New by bubblequeen
236 / 365

Day 236 Old and New

My challenge this week is definitely a challenge for me but hope by the end of the week I will have a better handle on it. "DOF" make subject appear part of something larger.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise