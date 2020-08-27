Sign up
Previous
Next
240 / 365
Day 240 Working from Home
This image is sort of the reverse of what I am supposed to be creating as my subject is supposed to appear part of a bigger picture not smaller.... Oh well what can I say, just having fun.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
#365project
#dof
#covidreality
Peter Dulis
ace
The Bubble Queen strikes again :)
August 28th, 2020
summerfield
ace
you have a third arm???? 😜 that is so cool! aces!
August 28th, 2020
