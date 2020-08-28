Previous
Day 241 Comfort Food by bubblequeen
241 / 365

Day 241 Comfort Food

So much for this weeks challenge ...
As the title suggests I was in need of some comfort food tonight. Chocolate yogurt topped with a few berries and a tasty cookie. Works every time!




28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
66% complete

