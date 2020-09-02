Sign up
Day 246 Acorn Cluster
Another take on the patterns of nature ... the cluster the caps the shape. I think I will spray these gold for a Christmas decoration. Double bonus...fun with photography and a new decoration at the same time!
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
2nd September 2020 3:34pm
Tags
#365project
#patterns
#acorn
