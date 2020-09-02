Previous
Next
Day 246 Acorn Cluster by bubblequeen
246 / 365

Day 246 Acorn Cluster

Another take on the patterns of nature ... the cluster the caps the shape. I think I will spray these gold for a Christmas decoration. Double bonus...fun with photography and a new decoration at the same time!
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise