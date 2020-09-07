Previous
Day 251 Missing Hugs by bubblequeen
251 / 365

Day 251 Missing Hugs

Do you ever feel like you are fading away? I am missing my family and friends and just want to give them all a big hug. That may not happen for some time yet with social distancing and respect for others. "Rule of thirds with emotion"
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
68% complete

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
This photo is so cool. I love the emotion is oozes. I am with you on missing hugs they are so very longed for here. Your Rule of thirds composition is fabulous and the dof which gives way to family / friends behind the little wooden statue is just what is needed to put this truly into perspective. An absolute FAV for me.
September 8th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
I meant to say I love the touch you did with the hair!
September 8th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
very creative
September 8th, 2020  
