Previous
Next
251 / 365
Day 251 Missing Hugs
Do you ever feel like you are fading away? I am missing my family and friends and just want to give them all a big hug. That may not happen for some time yet with social distancing and respect for others. "Rule of thirds with emotion"
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
3
1
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
251
photos
38
followers
36
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th September 2020 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#365project
,
#emotion
,
#covidstatement
,
#ruleofthirdswithemotion
Pigeons Farm
ace
This photo is so cool. I love the emotion is oozes. I am with you on missing hugs they are so very longed for here. Your Rule of thirds composition is fabulous and the dof which gives way to family / friends behind the little wooden statue is just what is needed to put this truly into perspective. An absolute FAV for me.
September 8th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
I meant to say I love the touch you did with the hair!
September 8th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
very creative
September 8th, 2020
