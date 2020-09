Day 254 Okay Okay say Nice then!

I'm sure you know by know I am a collector of many things and these two lobster are among my favourite treasures. The Santa is from a B&B we stayed in in Nova Scotia and the other was made by the brother of a B&B owner in Newfoundland. They both saw me admiring their creativity and I was gifted them on my departure. They live on a shelf in our dining room and put a smile on my face every time I see them. "Rule of thirds with emotion"