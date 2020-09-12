Day 256 Whirling Emotions-8686

Today was a day of Whirling Emotions!

Our self imposed quarantine is now over as our visitor arrived from overseas two weeks ago, Happy Day! I spent the afternoon writing a brief history of my friendship with dear friend who lost her battle with cancer recently. I know after my parents passed away I wish I had asked more questions. This was written with her children and grandchildren in mind. How we met and how our friendship grew over 40 plus years. My emotions like this image were all over the place today. My emotions were a whirl today, a true reminder of the wonderful life I have.