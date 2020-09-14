Previous
Day 258 Trash Daisies by bubblequeen
258 / 365

Day 258 Trash Daisies

Today was a great day for just messing about. I was about to through out this tissue box when I thought I would work perfectly for my weekly challenge "Trash" Tell a story or create something beautiful.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
kali ace
well done, that certainly a good use for trash
September 15th, 2020  
Corinne ace
Cool abstract
September 15th, 2020  
