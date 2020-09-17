261 The Red Bike

The story behind this bike. Years ago I was assisting some clients renovate their home and replace there backyard deck. This bike rusty and orange at the time was hidden under the deck and headed for the trash bin. I asked the owner if I could save it from the trash and take it home, she said yes of course help yourself. A few days later her husband noticed it was missing and when I told him I had it and would bring it back his wife stepped in and said "No way it should be in the trash".

I finally got around to painting it red this spring along with a yellow and purples one. Today they were decked out with their autumn decorations to brighten our back yard. "Trash tell a story or make something beautiful"