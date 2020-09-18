Previous
Day 262 Too Pretty for Trash by bubblequeen
Day 262 Too Pretty for Trash

A friend dropped by this evening with a gift of homemade jams. The bag and tissue are just too pretty for the trash. "Trash tell a story or create something beautiful".
Melvina McCaw

