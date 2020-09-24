Previous
Day 268 Postal Scale by bubblequeen
Day 268 Postal Scale

This postal scale was in a basket of bobbles I bought at an auction sale. It has seen better days but sits proudly on my shelf. "Weight and Mass". In this case letters almost as light as a feather.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Melvina McCaw

@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
summerfield ace
wow! what a great thing to have. and you have quite the collection of stamps. i used to buy those newly issued stamps which i would send to my nephew in the old country as he is a philatelist ever since he was a young boy. aces on the presentation. i like it.
September 25th, 2020  
Dee L. ace
Awesome composition. Fav!
September 25th, 2020  
KWind ace
What a great piece!! Makes a nice shot.
September 25th, 2020  
Karly ace
What a great find - lucky you! Makes a beautiful piece for your shelf.
September 25th, 2020  
