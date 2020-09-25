Sign up
Day269 The Old Mill
This Mill was originally built in 1833 for the Ojibway First Nation. The mill finally closed in 1995 and sadly slowly deteriorates a little more each year. Over the years many thousands of tons of grain where milled into flour. "weight and Mass"
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
365project
oldmill
weightandmass
KV
ace
Gorgeous weathered wood... nice shot.
September 26th, 2020
Lin
ace
Interesting building - nicely captured.
September 26th, 2020
