Day269 The Old Mill by bubblequeen
269 / 365

Day269 The Old Mill

This Mill was originally built in 1833 for the Ojibway First Nation. The mill finally closed in 1995 and sadly slowly deteriorates a little more each year. Over the years many thousands of tons of grain where milled into flour. "weight and Mass"
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Melvina McCaw

KV ace
Gorgeous weathered wood... nice shot.
September 26th, 2020  
Lin ace
Interesting building - nicely captured.
September 26th, 2020  
