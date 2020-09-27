Previous
Day 271 Echo by bubblequeen
Day 271 Echo

My challenge this week is "Symmetry" and my aim is to find objects and turn them into images of art.


27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Melvina McCaw

I hope to improve my photography.
Janet B. ace
You certainly achieved your goal. This creative shot is beautiful!
September 28th, 2020  
FBailey ace
I would never have guessed this was a bike rack without seeing your tag - that sounds like a v tough challenge to me. You're achieving your aim!
September 28th, 2020  
