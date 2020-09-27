Sign up
Day 271 Echo
My challenge this week is "Symmetry" and my aim is to find objects and turn them into images of art.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
b&w
rings
365project
bikerack
Janet B.
ace
You certainly achieved your goal. This creative shot is beautiful!
September 28th, 2020
FBailey
ace
I would never have guessed this was a bike rack without seeing your tag - that sounds like a v tough challenge to me. You're achieving your aim!
September 28th, 2020
