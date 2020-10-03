Sign up
Day 277 Flipside
"Symmetry as Art" I found a wrought iron fence today while out scouting and have had fun playing with it... Hope you enjoy the results.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Melvina McCaw
@bubblequeen
I hope to improve my photography.
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
3rd October 2020 3:17pm
Tags
365project
,
symmetry
,
wroughtironwork
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
October 4th, 2020
Dee L.
ace
Jist lovely. Well done! Fav.
October 4th, 2020
