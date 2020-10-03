Previous
Day 277 Flipside by bubblequeen
277 / 365

Day 277 Flipside

"Symmetry as Art" I found a wrought iron fence today while out scouting and have had fun playing with it... Hope you enjoy the results.
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Peter Dulis ace
Love it
October 4th, 2020  
Dee L. ace
Jist lovely. Well done! Fav.
October 4th, 2020  
